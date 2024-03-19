ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Some interesting names in the portal (Monday's thoughts)...

A few players that NC State will give a good hard look at I'd think:





Former NC State players Jaylon Gibson (UNCG) and Nick Farrar (UNC-Wilmington) are on the four schools plan.

Former North Carolina Central guard Justin Wright is back in the portal. He was at Loyola Marymount last year.

In the ACC, Syracuse lost sophomore Justin Taylor and the rumor is Quadir Copeland will join him, but he hasn't yet. Miami lost former NC State center target Michael Nwoka, sophomore power forward A.J. Casey and sophomore wing Christian Watson. Wake Forest lost small forward Damari Monsanto and guard Jao Ituka. Louisville lost freshmen Curtis Williams and Kaleb Glenn, plus a weird situation with Koron Davis.

My prediction is that even when the players are all entered in, that Michigan's Dug McDaniel and PSU's Kanye Clary will be among the top 7-8 point guards to go after. Both had discipline issues this season with McDaniel getting suspended due to academics and Clary got dismissed, possibly over a NIL dispute.

Some links of a national overview:

Top 12 players already in portal

Top 10 players who entered portal March 18

 
